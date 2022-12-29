A Look At The Fair Value Of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (CA$, Millions)

CA$4.31m

CA$3.83m

CA$3.54m

CA$3.37m

CA$3.28m

CA$3.23m

CA$3.22m

CA$3.22m

CA$3.24m

CA$3.27m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -16.93%

Est @ -11.35%

Est @ -7.44%

Est @ -4.70%

Est @ -2.78%

Est @ -1.44%

Est @ -0.50%

Est @ 0.16%

Est @ 0.62%

Est @ 0.94%

Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1%

CA$4.1

CA$3.4

CA$3.0

CA$2.7

CA$2.4

CA$2.3

CA$2.1

CA$2.0

CA$1.9

CA$1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$26m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$3.3m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (6.1%– 1.7%) = CA$75m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$75m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= CA$41m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$67m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$6.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at BioSyent as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for BioSyent

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Threat

  • No apparent threats visible for RX.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For BioSyent, we've put together three essential elements you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Take risks, for example - BioSyent has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does RX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

