A Look At The Fair Value Of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HKG:2319)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HKG:2319) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥1.97b CN¥2.98b CN¥4.59b CN¥3.98b CN¥4.77b CN¥5.18b CN¥5.52b CN¥5.79b CN¥6.02b CN¥6.22b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 8.64% Est @ 6.51% Est @ 5.02% Est @ 3.98% Est @ 3.25% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% CN¥1.9k CN¥2.6k CN¥3.8k CN¥3.1k CN¥3.5k CN¥3.6k CN¥3.6k CN¥3.5k CN¥3.4k CN¥3.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥32b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥6.2b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 6.4%– 1.6%) = CN¥130b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥130b÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= CN¥70b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥102b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of HK$28.0, the company appears about fair value at a 1.6% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

SEHK:2319 Intrinsic value April 21st 2020 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at China Mengniu Dairy as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.