A Look At The Fair Value Of Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF)

Does the January share price for Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (CA$, Millions)

-CA$18.1m

-CA$15.1m

CA$7.56m

CA$12.6m

CA$18.5m

CA$24.7m

CA$30.6m

CA$35.9m

CA$40.4m

CA$44.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 66.47%

Est @ 47.04%

Est @ 33.43%

Est @ 23.91%

Est @ 17.24%

Est @ 12.58%

Est @ 9.31%

Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.6%

-CA$16.8

-CA$13.1

CA$6.1

CA$9.4

CA$12.8

CA$15.9

CA$18.3

CA$19.9

CA$20.9

CA$21.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$95m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$44m× (1 + 1.7%) ÷ (7.6%– 1.7%) = CA$759m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$759m÷ ( 1 + 7.6%)10= CA$364m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$459m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$5.9, the company appears about fair value at a 10% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Copperleaf Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.984. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Copperleaf Technologies

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

  • Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

  • Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

  • Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Copperleaf Technologies, we've compiled three fundamental factors you should explore:

  1. Risks: For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Copperleaf Technologies that you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for CPLF's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Canadian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

