A Look At The Fair Value Of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD)

Key Insights

  • Corporate Travel Management's estimated fair value is AU$16.01 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

  • With AU$17.10 share price, Corporate Travel Management appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

  • The AU$20.65 analyst price target for CTD is 29% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Corporate Travel Management Limited (ASX:CTD) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$66.4m

AU$158.3m

AU$157.1m

AU$161.8m

AU$161.2m

AU$161.8m

AU$163.1m

AU$165.0m

AU$167.3m

AU$169.8m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x5

Analyst x5

Analyst x4

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 0.35%

Est @ 0.82%

Est @ 1.15%

Est @ 1.39%

Est @ 1.55%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.9%

AU$61.5

AU$136

AU$125

AU$119

AU$110

AU$102

AU$95.7

AU$89.7

AU$84.2

AU$79.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$1.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$170m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.9%– 1.9%) = AU$2.9b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$2.9b÷ ( 1 + 7.9%)10= AU$1.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.4b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$17.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Corporate Travel Management as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.008. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Corporate Travel Management

Strength

  • Currently debt free.

Weakness

  • Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

  • Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

  • Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Australian market.

Threat

  • Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Corporate Travel Management, there are three relevant elements you should look at:

  1. Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Corporate Travel Management .

  2. Future Earnings: How does CTD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

