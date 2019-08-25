A Look At The Fair Value Of Delta Corp Limited (NSE:DELTACORP)

Does the August share price for Delta Corp Limited (NSE:DELTACORP) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Delta fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹1.9b ₹2.3b ₹2.7b ₹3.1b ₹3.5b ₹3.9b ₹4.3b ₹4.7b ₹5.1b ₹5.5b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Est @ 17.25% Est @ 14.34% Est @ 12.3% Est @ 10.88% Est @ 9.88% Est @ 9.18% Est @ 8.69% Est @ 8.35% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 15.52% ₹1.6k ₹1.7k ₹1.8k ₹1.8k ₹1.7k ₹1.6k ₹1.6k ₹1.5k ₹1.4k ₹1.3k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹15.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 15.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹5.5b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (15.5% – 7.6%) = ₹74b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹74b ÷ ( 1 + 15.5%)10 = ₹17.50b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹33.44b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹123.52. Relative to the current share price of ₹148, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Delta as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 15.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.927. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.