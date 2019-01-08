A Look At The Fair Value Of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Essentra by following the link below.

The model

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £57.78 £71.02 £83.70 £88.89 £94.40 Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x2 Est @ 6.2% Est @ 6.2% Present Value Discounted @ 9.83% £52.61 £58.88 £63.18 £61.09 £59.07

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£295m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.4%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.8%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£94m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (9.8% – 1.4%) = UK£1.1b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£1.1b ÷ ( 1 + 9.8%)5 = UK£710m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£1.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £3.84. Compared to the current share price of £3.59, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 6.5% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Essentra as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.980. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps: