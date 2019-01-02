A Look At The Fair Value Of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Eurocell by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £10.00 £10.96 £12.01 £13.16 £14.42 Source Est @ 9.57% Est @ 9.57% Est @ 9.57% Est @ 9.57% Est @ 9.57% Present Value Discounted @ 8.28% £9.24 £9.35 £9.46 £9.57 £9.69

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£47m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.4%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.3%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£14m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.3% – 1.4%) = UK£212m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£212m ÷ ( 1 + 8.3%)5 = UK£143m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is UK£190m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of £1.9. Relative to the current share price of £2.14, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

LSE:ECEL Intrinsic Value Export January 2nd 19 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Eurocell as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

