A Look At The Fair Value Of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)
How far off is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
US$41.7b
US$37.8b
US$31.9b
US$32.7b
US$30.8b
US$29.7b
US$29.1b
US$28.9b
US$29.0b
US$29.2b
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Analyst x10
Analyst x9
Analyst x4
Analyst x2
Est @ -5.84%
Est @ -3.50%
Est @ -1.85%
Est @ -0.70%
Est @ 0.10%
Est @ 0.67%
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9%
US$38.3k
US$31.9k
US$24.6k
US$23.2k
US$20.0k
US$17.8k
US$16.0k
US$14.6k
US$13.4k
US$12.4k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$212b
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$29b× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.9%– 2.0%) = US$427b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$427b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= US$182b
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is US$394b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$109, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Exxon Mobil as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.249. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Exxon Mobil
Strength
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.
Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Opportunity
XOM's financial characteristics indicate limited near-term opportunities for shareholders.
Threat
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Exxon Mobil, there are three essential aspects you should consider:
