A Look At The Fair Value Of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1169)

How far off is Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd. (HKG:1169) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Haier Electronics Group

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥526.6m CN¥2.70b CN¥3.32b CN¥3.41b CN¥3.44b CN¥3.48b CN¥3.52b CN¥3.56b CN¥3.61b CN¥3.66b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x4 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 1.03% Est @ 1.18% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.37% Est @ 1.42% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% CN¥490 CN¥2.3k CN¥2.7k CN¥2.6k CN¥2.4k CN¥2.3k CN¥2.1k CN¥2.0k CN¥1.9k CN¥1.8k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥21b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥3.7b× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ 7.4%– 1.6%) = CN¥64b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥64b÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= CN¥31b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CN¥52b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of HK$20.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

SEHK:1169 Intrinsic value April 19th 2020 More

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Haier Electronics Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.962. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.