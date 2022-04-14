A Look At The Fair Value Of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£7.49m

UK£39.8m

UK£59.7m

UK£47.2m

UK£40.4m

UK£36.5m

UK£34.1m

UK£32.6m

UK£31.7m

UK£31.1m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Analyst x6

Est @ -20.89%

Est @ -14.36%

Est @ -9.79%

Est @ -6.59%

Est @ -4.35%

Est @ -2.78%

Est @ -1.68%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.8%

UK£6.9

UK£34.3

UK£47.7

UK£35.0

UK£27.8

UK£23.3

UK£20.2

UK£17.9

UK£16.2

UK£14.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£243m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.8%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£31m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (7.8%– 0.9%) = UK£456m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£456m÷ ( 1 + 7.8%)10= UK£216m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£459m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£2.5, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Halfords Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.8%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.423. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Halfords Group, there are three important aspects you should look at:

  1. Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Halfords Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

  2. Future Earnings: How does HFD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

