A Look At The Fair Value Of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC)

Today I will be providing a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) as an investment opportunity by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $118.20 $100.00 $104.28 $108.75 $113.40 Source Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ 4.28% Est @ 4.28% Est @ 4.28% Present Value Discounted @ 9.91% $107.55 $82.79 $78.55 $74.53 $70.71

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$414m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$113m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (9.9% – 1.2%) = US$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$1.3b ÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)5 = US$825m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$1.2b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of £1.9. Compared to the current share price of £1.73, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 9.0% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Hochschild Mining as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.989. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.