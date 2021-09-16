A Look At The Fair Value Of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$11.3m

AU$12.1m

AU$12.8m

AU$13.4m

AU$14.0m

AU$14.4m

AU$14.8m

AU$15.2m

AU$15.6m

AU$15.9m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ 9.99%

Est @ 7.57%

Est @ 5.87%

Est @ 4.69%

Est @ 3.86%

Est @ 3.28%

Est @ 2.87%

Est @ 2.58%

Est @ 2.39%

Est @ 2.25%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5%

AU$10.6

AU$10.7

AU$10.6

AU$10.5

AU$10.2

AU$9.9

AU$9.6

AU$9.2

AU$8.9

AU$8.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$98m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$16m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.9%) = AU$356m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$356m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= AU$190m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$288m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$1.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Integrated Research as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.965. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Moving On:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Integrated Research, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Integrated Research you should be aware of.

  2. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for IRI's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the ASX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

