A Look At The Fair Value Of ITV plc (LON:ITV)

How far off is ITV plc (LON:ITV) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in February 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (£, Millions) £493.61 £497.77 £411.50 £441.23 £473.11 Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.23% Est @ 7.23% Present Value Discounted @ 8.25% £456.01 £424.83 £324.45 £321.39 £318.36

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= UK£1.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.2%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£473m × (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (8.2% – 1.2%) = UK£6.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = UK£6.8b ÷ ( 1 + 8.2%)5 = UK£4.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is UK£6.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of £1.61. Relative to the current share price of £1.33, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 17% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at ITV as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For ITV, I’ve compiled three essential factors you should further research: