A Look At The Fair Value Of Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (NSE:JSLHISAR)

Does the August share price for Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Limited (NSE:JSLHISAR) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Jindal Stainless (Hisar)

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹5.6b ₹3.7b ₹2.9b ₹2.5b ₹2.4b ₹2.3b ₹2.3b ₹2.4b ₹2.5b ₹2.6b Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -52.2% Est @ -34.28% Est @ -21.73% Est @ -12.94% Est @ -6.8% Est @ -2.49% Est @ 0.52% Est @ 2.63% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 5.14% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 21.1% ₹4.7k ₹2.5k ₹1.6k ₹1.2k ₹904.9 ₹728.6 ₹604.8 ₹512.5 ₹440.6 ₹382.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹13.6b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 21.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹2.6b × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (21.1% – 7.6%) = ₹21b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹21b ÷ ( 1 + 21.1%)10 = ₹3.04b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹16.61b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹70.42. Relative to the current share price of ₹66.7, the company appears about fair value at a 5.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NSEI:JSLHISAR Intrinsic value, August 19th 2019 More

Important assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Jindal Stainless (Hisar) as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 21.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.576. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.