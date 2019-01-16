A Look At The Fair Value Of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Does the January share price for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Kimberly-Clark by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $2.13k $2.42k $2.38k $2.34k $2.29k Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ -1.8% Est @ -1.8% Est @ -1.8% Present Value Discounted @ 8.55% $1.96k $2.06k $1.86k $1.68k $1.52k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$9.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$2.3b × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (8.5% – 2.7%) = US$41b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$41b ÷ ( 1 + 8.5%)5 = US$27b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$36b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $103.86. Relative to the current share price of $116.25, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Kimberly-Clark as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

