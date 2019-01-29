A Look At The Fair Value Of Kojamo Oyj (HEL:KOJAMO)

Does the January share price for Kojamo Oyj (HEL:KOJAMO) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Kojamo Oyj

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €143.00 €155.50 €154.56 €153.63 €152.70 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -0.6% Est @ -0.6% Est @ -0.6% Present Value Discounted @ 8.11% €132.28 €133.05 €122.33 €112.47 €103.41

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €604m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.5%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €153m × (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (8.1% – 0.5%) = €2.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €2.0b ÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)5 = €1.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €2.0b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €8. Compared to the current share price of €8.92, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

HLSE:KOJAMO Intrinsic Value Export January 29th 19 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Kojamo Oyj as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For KOJAMO, there are three important aspects you should further research: