A Look At The Fair Value Of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (VTX:KNIN) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. I will use the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

View our latest analysis for Kuehne + Nagel International

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

The calculation

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow forecast

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF802.41 CHF841.16 CHF1.00k CHF1.13k CHF1.16k Source Analyst x10 Analyst x8 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.31% Present Value Discounted @ 8.66% CHF738.49 CHF712.49 CHF781.90 CHF813.61 CHF766.10

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF3.8b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 3.3%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.2b × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.3%) = CHF22b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF22b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = CHF15b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF19b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF154.75. Relative to the current share price of CHF128, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 17% discount to what it is available for right now.

SWX:KNIN Intrinsic Value Export January 17th 19 More

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Kuehne + Nagel International as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For KNIN, I’ve compiled three pertinent factors you should further research: