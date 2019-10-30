A Look At The Fair Value Of McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of McCarthy & Stone plc (LON:MCS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£80.7m UK£72.7m UK£68.0m UK£65.3m UK£63.6m UK£62.8m UK£62.4m UK£62.4m UK£62.6m UK£63.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ -6.36% Est @ -4.08% Est @ -2.49% Est @ -1.37% Est @ -0.59% Est @ -0.05% Est @ 0.33% Est @ 0.6% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.7% UK£74.9 UK£62.6 UK£54.4 UK£48.4 UK£43.8 UK£40.1 UK£37.0 UK£34.4 UK£32.0 UK£29.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£457m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£63m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ 7.7%– 1.2%) = UK£979m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£979m÷ ( 1 + 7.7%)10= UK£465m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£922m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.5, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

LSE:MCS Intrinsic value, October 30th 2019

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at McCarthy & Stone as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.979. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.