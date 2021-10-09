A Look At The Fair Value Of Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY)

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Mercury NZ Limited (NZSE:MCY) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for Mercury NZ

Is Mercury NZ fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions)

-NZ$48.0m

NZ$314.0m

NZ$369.0m

NZ$379.0m

NZ$394.0m

NZ$406.3m

NZ$417.8m

NZ$428.6m

NZ$439.1m

NZ$449.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 3.13%

Est @ 2.82%

Est @ 2.6%

Est @ 2.45%

Est @ 2.34%

Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.6%

-NZ$45.5

NZ$282

NZ$313

NZ$305

NZ$300

NZ$293

NZ$285

NZ$277

NZ$269

NZ$261

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$2.5b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$449m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (5.6%– 2.1%) = NZ$13b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$13b÷ ( 1 + 5.6%)10= NZ$7.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$10b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$6.3, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mercury NZ as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Mercury NZ, we've put together three additional aspects you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mercury NZ (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

  2. Future Earnings: How does MCY's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every New Zealander stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is There An Opportunity With Xaar plc's (LON:XAR) 49% Undervaluation?

    Does the October share price for Xaar plc ( LON:XAR ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Stocks Cling to Weekly Gains Despite Weak Jobs Report

    U.S. share benchmarks were little changed after a disappointing monthly employment report showed the economic recovery remains uneven, boosting expectations that Federal Reserve monetary policy may remain supportive for longer.

  • The Best James Bond Box Sets and Merch to Buy Online

    Celebrate the release of "No Time to Die" with any of these must-have items for 007 lovers.

  • Apple to appeal Epic ruling that would force changes to App Store

    Apple said Friday it plans to appeal a portion of the ruling in its legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games. It is also asking the judge to put on hold an injunction ordering Apple to make certain changes to its App Store policies.Why it matters: While the court sided with Apple on many of Epic's claims, it did issue an injunction forcing Apple to let developers include in their apps a mention of payment options beyond Apple's in-app purchase system.Get market news worthy of your time with

  • School hiring decline, worker shortages curb U.S. job growth in September

    The U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in nine months in September amid a drop in hiring at schools and worker shortages, but ebbing COVID-19 cases and the end of generous unemployment benefits could boost employment gains in the months ahead. Though the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed the unemployment rate dropping to an 18-month low of 4.8%, that was in part due to people leaving the labor force. Wage gains accelerated further, permanent job losses decreased and fewer people were experiencing long spells of unemployment.

  • Denis Villeneuve Wants to Direct a James Bond Movie: ‘I’m One of the Biggest Bond Fans’

    The search is on for the next James Bond actor after Daniel Craig finishes his run, but the hunt for the next 007 director already has a new volunteer: Denis Villeneuve. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz, Villeneuve said he’s a huge Bond fan and it would be a dream for […]

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • 2 Reasons PepsiCo's Q3 Earnings Were Good News for Coca-Cola

    PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) reported fiscal third-quarter earnings earlier this week, and some of the details in it could bode well for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). PepsiCo had another excellent quarter of revenue growth -- so much so, that it raised expectations for fiscal 2021. Coca-Cola is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter results on Oct. 27.

  • Along With Institutions, we are Optimistic About The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

    After a short-term correction, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is rebounding with the broad market. Yet, the stock remains essentially flat for the year. With a solid dividend yield and promising Q3 estimates, the company is now on the radar of multiple institutions. In this article, we will take a look at the latest effort from masters of brand management and estimate the stock's intrinsic value.

  • GBP/USD Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Towards 50 Week EMA

    The British pound has rallied a bit during the course of the trading week to reach towards the bottom of the consolidation pattern that we just broke down from.

  • Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold Markets Give Up Early Gains

    Gold markets have been very choppy during most of the week, but during the Friday session we had seen an attempt at breakout fail after the jobs number missed.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At $23.20

    Silver managed to get above the 20 EMA.

  • EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.1540

    EUR/USD declined below 1.1560 and is testing the next support level at 1.1540.

  • Trump's DC hotel lost millions despite foreign payments -U.S. House panel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's showcase hotel in Washington bled millions of dollars during his time in office even as he concealed payments from foreign governments, a U.S. House of Representatives panel said on Friday. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform said recently obtained government documents raised "troubling" questions about the Trump International Hotel, a historic building the Trump Organization leases from the federal government and a popular gathering spot for his supporters and for foreign dignitaries.

  • JPMorgan says institutions are buying Bitcoin over gold

    Institutional investors are ditching gold in favour of Bitcoin, according to banking giant JPMorgan. Bitcoin (BTC) has staged an impressive rally since falling to $40,000 on September 21.

  • Short-Term Increase in U.S. Debt Ceiling Passes Senate

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Senate approved legislation Thursday that pulls the nation from the brink of a payment default with a short-term debt-ceiling increase, breaking a weeks-long standoff that rattled financial markets.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will

  • Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

    GAINERS: Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 14.86% at $0.52 with an estimated market cap of $43.9M. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 11.2% at $10.03 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M. Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $75.1M. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B. Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.4% at $2.0 with an estimated marke

  • Bitcoin—not gold—is the new inflation hedge, says JPMorgan

    A Thursday report by JPMorgan affirmed that institutional investors see Bitcoin as a better inflation hedge than gold.

  • How Rich Are Alex Rodriguez, Albert Pujols and Other Past MLB All-Stars?

    On Tuesday, July 13, the best of the pro baseball best will gather at Coors Field in Denver for the 91st annual Midsummer Classic MLB All-Star Game. Since those selected are at the tippy top of the MLB pyramid, they tend to be the biggest stars with the biggest paychecks anyway — and that’s nothing new.

  • Here's What We Like About Bel Fuse's (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...