A Look At The Fair Value Of Midway Limited (ASX:MWY)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Midway Limited (ASX:MWY) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) -AU$1.4m AU$3.10m AU$6.10m AU$8.71m AU$11.4m AU$13.9m AU$16.1m AU$18.1m AU$19.7m AU$21.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 42.72% Est @ 30.6% Est @ 22.11% Est @ 16.17% Est @ 12.01% Est @ 9.1% Est @ 7.07% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 10% -AU$1.3 AU$2.6 AU$4.6 AU$5.9 AU$7.0 AU$7.8 AU$8.2 AU$8.4 AU$8.3 AU$8.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$59m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$21m× (1 + 2.3%) ÷ 10%– 2.3%) = AU$276m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$276m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= AU$105m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$164m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$2.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Midway as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.310. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.