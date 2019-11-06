A Look At The Fair Value Of MLS Innovation Inc. (ATH:MLS)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MLS Innovation Inc. (ATH:MLS) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €2.29m €3.32m €4.42m €5.51m €6.55m €7.51m €8.39m €9.20m €9.96m €10.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 62.55% Est @ 45.27% Est @ 33.17% Est @ 24.7% Est @ 18.77% Est @ 14.62% Est @ 11.71% Est @ 9.68% Est @ 8.25% Est @ 7.26% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 26% €1.8 €2.1 €2.2 €2.2 €2.0 €1.9 €1.6 €1.4 €1.2 €1.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €17m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 4.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 26%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €11m× (1 + 4.9%) ÷ 26%– 4.9%) = €53m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €53m÷ ( 1 + 26%)10= €5.1m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €22m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of €1.6, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

ATSE:MLS Intrinsic value, November 6th 2019

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at MLS Innovation as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 26%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.420. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.