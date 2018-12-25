A Look At The Fair Value Of mm2 Asia Ltd. (SGX:1B0)

How far off is mm2 Asia Ltd. (SGX:1B0) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, I am going to take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Is 1B0 fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD-228.14 SGD32.13 SGD62.70 SGD73.36 SGD85.10 Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 17%, capped from 56.6% Est @ 16%, capped from 56.6% Present Value Discounted @ 12.68% SGD-202.46 SGD25.30 SGD43.82 SGD45.50 SGD46.84

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= -S$41.0m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.6%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 12.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$85m × (1 + 2.6%) ÷ (12.7% – 2.6%) = S$862m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = S$862m ÷ ( 1 + 12.7%)5 = S$475m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$434m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of SGD0.37. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.33, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 11% discount to what it is available for right now.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at mm2 Asia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 12.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.361. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

