A Look At The Fair Value Of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.4m UK£10.4m UK£10.4m UK£10.5m UK£10.5m UK£10.6m UK£10.7m UK£10.7m UK£10.8m UK£10.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.74% Est @ -0.25% Est @ 0.1% Est @ 0.34% Est @ 0.51% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 0.71% Est @ 0.76% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 0.83% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% UK£9.7 UK£9.1 UK£8.5 UK£7.9 UK£7.4 UK£7.0 UK£6.5 UK£6.2 UK£5.8 UK£5.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£73m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£11m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (7.2%– 0.9%) = UK£175m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£175m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= UK£87m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£160m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Mulberry Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.287. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Mulberry Group, there are three relevant items you should assess:

Risks: Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mulberry Group you should know about.

