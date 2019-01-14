A Look At The Fair Value Of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE:OFSS)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (NSE:OFSS) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

The method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹12.78k ₹16.21k ₹18.87k ₹19.85k ₹20.89k Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 5.2% Est @ 5.2% Present Value Discounted @ 13.55% ₹11.26k ₹12.58k ₹12.89k ₹11.94k ₹11.07k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹60b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 13.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹21b × (1 + 7.7%) ÷ (13.5% – 7.7%) = ₹387b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = ₹387b ÷ ( 1 + 13.5%)5 = ₹205b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹265b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of ₹3080.47. Relative to the current share price of ₹3635.6, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Oracle Financial Services Software as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 13.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For OFSS, I’ve compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine: