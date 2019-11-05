A Look At The Fair Value Of Oriental Hotels Limited (NSE:ORIENTHOT)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Oriental Hotels Limited (NSE:ORIENTHOT) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for Oriental Hotels

What's the estimated valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹227.0m ₹401.0m ₹553.3m ₹712.9m ₹873.0m ₹1.03b ₹1.18b ₹1.33b ₹1.48b ₹1.63b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 37.97% Est @ 28.85% Est @ 22.46% Est @ 17.99% Est @ 14.85% Est @ 12.66% Est @ 11.13% Est @ 10.06% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 17% ₹193 ₹291 ₹342 ₹376 ₹392 ₹394 ₹386 ₹371 ₹351 ₹329

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹3.4b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 7.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹1.6b× (1 + 7.6%) ÷ 17%– 7.6%) = ₹18b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹18b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= ₹3.6b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹7.0b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of ₹36.1, the company appears about fair value at a 7.5% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

NSEI:ORIENTHOT Intrinsic value, November 5th 2019 More

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Oriental Hotels as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.140. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.