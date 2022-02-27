A Look At The Fair Value Of PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of PGG Wrightson Limited (NZSE:PGW) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Is PGG Wrightson fairly valued?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$20.0m NZ$16.4m NZ$14.5m NZ$13.4m NZ$12.7m NZ$12.4m NZ$12.2m NZ$12.2m NZ$12.2m NZ$12.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -26.39% Est @ -17.86% Est @ -11.89% Est @ -7.71% Est @ -4.79% Est @ -2.74% Est @ -1.3% Est @ -0.3% Est @ 0.4% Est @ 0.89% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 5.5% NZ$19.0 NZ$14.8 NZ$12.3 NZ$10.8 NZ$9.8 NZ$9.0 NZ$8.4 NZ$8.0 NZ$7.6 NZ$7.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$106m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 5.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$12m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (5.5%– 2.0%) = NZ$367m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$367m÷ ( 1 + 5.5%)10= NZ$215m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$321m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of NZ$5.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at PGG Wrightson as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.809. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For PGG Wrightson, there are three essential items you should look at:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for PGG Wrightson (1 is concerning) you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does PGW's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

