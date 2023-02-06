A Look At The Fair Value Of PT Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PTRB)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of PT Resources Holdings Berhad (KLSE:PTRB) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)

RM20.2m

RM20.1m

RM20.2m

RM20.5m

RM21.0m

RM21.5m

RM22.2m

RM22.8m

RM23.6m

RM24.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Est @ -2.19%

Est @ -0.46%

Est @ 0.75%

Est @ 1.60%

Est @ 2.19%

Est @ 2.60%

Est @ 2.89%

Est @ 3.10%

Est @ 3.24%

Est @ 3.34%

Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10.0%

RM18.3

RM16.6

RM15.2

RM14.0

RM13.0

RM12.2

RM11.4

RM10.7

RM10.0

RM9.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM131m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM24m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (10.0%– 3.6%) = RM394m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM394m÷ ( 1 + 10.0%)10= RM152m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM283m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.6, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Resources Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Resources Holdings Berhad

Strength

  • Earnings growth over the past year exceeded its 5-year average.

  • Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

  • Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Food industry.

  • Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

  • Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.

Threat

  • Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Resources Holdings Berhad, we've put together three additional items you should further examine:

  1. Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Resources Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

  2. Future Earnings: How does PTRB's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

