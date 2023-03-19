A Look At The Fair Value Of Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Ranhill Utilities Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.51

Current share price of RM0.47 suggests Ranhill Utilities Berhad is potentially trading close to its fair value

The RM0.68 analyst price target for RANHILL is 33% more than our estimate of fair value

Does the March share price for Ranhill Utilities Berhad (KLSE:RANHILL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM65.2m RM66.2m RM67.7m RM69.4m RM71.4m RM73.6m RM76.0m RM78.5m RM81.2m RM84.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 0.71% Est @ 1.57% Est @ 2.17% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.88% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 3.41% Est @ 3.45% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 13% RM57.7 RM51.9 RM46.9 RM42.6 RM38.8 RM35.4 RM32.4 RM29.6 RM27.1 RM24.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM387m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 13%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM84m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (13%– 3.6%) = RM925m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM925m÷ ( 1 + 13%)10= RM273m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is RM660m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM0.5, the company appears about fair value at a 9.3% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ranhill Utilities Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 13%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.174. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ranhill Utilities Berhad

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Water Utilities market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Ranhill Utilities Berhad, there are three additional factors you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Ranhill Utilities Berhad , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does RANHILL's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the KLSE every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

