A Look At The Fair Value Of Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN)

Does the August share price for Rieter Holding AG (VTX:RIEN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF48.2m CHF58.1m CHF49.2m CHF44.5m CHF41.9m CHF40.6m CHF40.1m CHF40.2m CHF40.6m CHF41.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ -15.26% Est @ -9.7% Est @ -5.81% Est @ -3.08% Est @ -1.18% Est @ 0.16% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.75% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 10.15% CHF43.8 CHF47.9 CHF36.8 CHF30.2 CHF25.8 CHF22.7 CHF20.4 CHF18.5 CHF17.0 CHF15.7

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF278.9m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (3.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF41m × (1 + 3.3%) ÷ (10.2% – 3.3%) = CHF621m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CHFCHF621m ÷ ( 1 + 10.2%)10 = CHF235.95m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF514.80m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of CHF114.89. Compared to the current share price of CHF128.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Rieter Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.154. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.