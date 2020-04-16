A Look At The Fair Value Of SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of SBS Transit Ltd (SGX:S61) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$47.5m S$45.7m S$44.7m S$44.2m S$44.2m S$44.3m S$44.7m S$45.2m S$45.8m S$46.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.25% Est @ -3.85% Est @ -2.17% Est @ -1% Est @ -0.17% Est @ 0.4% Est @ 0.81% Est @ 1.09% Est @ 1.29% Est @ 1.43% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.2% S$44.3 S$39.8 S$36.3 S$33.5 S$31.2 S$29.3 S$27.5 S$26.0 S$24.6 S$23.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$315m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$46m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ 7.2%– 1.8%) = S$873m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$873m÷ ( 1 + 7.2%)10= S$437m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is S$752m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of S$2.8, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SBS Transit as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.995. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.