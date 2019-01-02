A Look At The Fair Value Of The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR)

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of The Swatch Group AG (VTX:UHR) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Swatch Group

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF982.04 CHF992.72 CHF934.00 CHF1.03k CHF1.06k Source Analyst x14 Analyst x13 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Present Value Discounted @ 8.74% CHF903.09 CHF839.52 CHF726.36 CHF733.76 CHF699.11

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CHF3.9b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after the five years. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (3.7%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 8.7%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF1.1b × (1 + 3.7%) ÷ (8.7% – 3.7%) = CHF22b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = CHF22b ÷ ( 1 + 8.7%)5 = CHF14b

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF18b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of CHF347.45. Compared to the current share price of CHF286.7, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 17% discount to what it is available for right now.

SWX:UHR Intrinsic Value Export January 2nd 19 More

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Swatch Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 8.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For UHR, there are three essential aspects you should further examine: