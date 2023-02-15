A Look At The Fair Value Of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$8.04m US$169.5k US$3.30m US$7.60m US$17.7m US$26.9m US$36.7m US$46.2m US$54.8m US$62.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x7 Analyst x7 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 51.79% Est @ 36.60% Est @ 25.97% Est @ 18.52% Est @ 13.31% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% -US$7.5 US$0.1 US$2.7 US$5.7 US$12.3 US$17.4 US$22.2 US$26.0 US$28.7 US$30.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$138m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$62m× (1 + 1.2%) ÷ (7.5%– 1.2%) = US$994m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$994m÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$483m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$621m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears about fair value at a 12% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Trustpilot Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.064. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Trustpilot Group

Strength

Currently debt free.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for TRST.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Trustpilot Group, there are three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Trustpilot Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does TRST's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

