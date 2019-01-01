A Look At The Fair Value Of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

Does the January share price for Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple! Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not January 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Ubiquiti Networks by following the link below.

What’s the value?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $308.50 $365.00 $426.05 $497.31 $576.88 Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 16.73% Est @ 16.73% Est @ 16%, capped from 16.73% Present Value Discounted @ 10.63% $278.85 $298.20 $314.62 $331.94 $348.04

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.9%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 10.6%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$577m × (1 + 2.9%) ÷ (10.6% – 2.9%) = US$7.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$7.7b ÷ ( 1 + 10.6%)5 = US$4.7b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$6.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding, or the equivalent number if this is a depositary receipt or ADR. This results in an intrinsic value of $88.01. Compared to the current share price of $98.94, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued at the time of writing.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Ubiquiti Networks as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 10.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.09. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company.