A Look At The Fair Value Of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE)

Simply Wall St

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of VEEM Ltd (ASX:VEE) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Check out our latest analysis for VEEM

The method

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (A$, Millions)

AU$3.30m

AU$9.00m

AU$11.4m

AU$11.4m

AU$11.5m

AU$11.6m

AU$11.8m

AU$12.0m

AU$12.2m

AU$12.4m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x2

Analyst x1

Est @ 0.86%

Est @ 1.18%

Est @ 1.4%

Est @ 1.56%

Est @ 1.67%

Est @ 1.74%

Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1%

AU$3.1

AU$7.8

AU$9.2

AU$8.7

AU$8.2

AU$7.7

AU$7.3

AU$6.9

AU$6.6

AU$6.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$71m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$12m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (7.1%– 1.9%) = AU$243m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$243m÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= AU$122m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$193m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$1.4, the company appears about fair value at a 5.9% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf
dcf

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at VEEM as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.100. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For VEEM, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should assess:

  1. Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for VEEM that you should be aware of before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does VEE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Australian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold inches up as dollar stalls, but lingers below $1,800/oz

    Gold prices recovered from a 1.6% drop in the previous session to approach the key psychological level of $1,800 on Wednesday as the dollar rally paused. "In the shorter term, gold remains data dependent and what that U.S. data says about the tapering timeline," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Buying These 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 5 Years

    Buying these three beaten-down growth stocks could make you a fortune over the next five years. Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) are nearly 16% below the peak from early this year. There's only one underlying business behind both renewable energy stocks, but a secondary stock offering for BEPC in February caused its share price to fall more than its limited-partnership sibling.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    They offer high growth, and while they're not risk-free, their stability means you can look beyond the risk to the rewards.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks to Buy as Global Sales Continue to Soar

    Semiconductor stocks like Silicon Motion (SIMO), NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Skyworks (SWKS) are benefiting from the rapid shift to digitization and growing demand for cloud services.

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Ford’s stock jumps Tuesday after vehicle maker hires former Apple, Tesla executive

    Ford Motor Co. announces Tuesday that it hired the executive in charge of Apple's automotive efforts, and shares immediately jumped.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    The very best investment opportunities are often rooted in market-based evolutions in addition to savvy leadership.

  • Investor who returned 4,000% in Q1 2020 explains what people get wrong about risk mitigation

    Hedge fund manager Mark Spitznagel, the founder of $11 billion "Black Swan" hedge fund Universa Investments, says investors have been getting risk mitigation wrong from the start.

  • Barrick (GOLD) Announces Distribution for Second $250M Tranche

    The second tranche of the $750-million return of capital reflects on Barrick's (GOLD) commitment to provide its shareholders with one of the industry's leading returns.

  • 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' author Robert Kiyosaki is hoarding bitcoin, gold, and silver - and plans to scoop up bargains once the market crashes

    The personal-finance guru expects federal stimulus to weaken the US dollar, and interest-rate hikes to hammer asset prices.

  • Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account

    (Reuters) -Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei has said Credit Suisse told him it was closing his foundation's bank account in Switzerland earlier this year citing his "criminal record" in China, despite the activist never being convicted of a crime. One of China's most high-profile artists and political activists, Ai, who now lives in Portugal, wrote in an opinion piece for website Artnet how he was first told by the Swiss bank that it would close the account in the spring of this year. "Credit Suisse initially informed me that they had a new policy to terminate all bank accounts which are related to people with criminal records," Ai told Reuters in an emailed statement, adding the foundation had been asked at the time to move the funds before September.

  • Why Investors Should Focus on These 4 Oil & Gas Drilling Stocks

    Sound cost control and stronger operating efficiencies should enable the Zacks Oil and Gas - Drilling industry operators like Helmerich & Payne (HP), Transocean (RIG), Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) and Nabors Industries (NBR) navigate the challenging times with relative ease.

  • 2 Smart Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    The most recent round of 13-F forms has been filed with the SEC. These quarterly reports disclose the equity holdings of institutional investment firms, providing a degree of transparency for the financial community.

  • GE May Sell Another Piece of Its Power Business

    The industrial conglomerate is looking to further downsize GE Power by selling its nuclear turbines business.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Boeing Now Has an Airbus Problem to Add to the List

    Millions of Americans lose federal pandemic unemployment aid, China trade soars, Deutsche Telekom ups stake in T-Mobile in share swap with SoftBank, and other news to start your day.

  • This Top Oils and Energy Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Rank.

  • 3 EV Stocks Under $10 That Could Double (or More)

    Detroit is seeing some stiff competition these days – and not just from Japan and Korea. The economy is shifting toward green tech, and new automotive companies are popping up to take advantage of the newly opened electric vehicle (EV) playing field. Just as a century and more ago there were scores of auto makers competing to build the best combustion engine cars, and scores of designs in the game, ranging from external combustion steam cars to rotary engine motorcycles, so today the EV field pr