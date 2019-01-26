A Look At The Fair Value Of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in January 2019 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $402.33 $408.30 $432.61 $458.38 $485.67 Source Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Est @ 5.96% Est @ 5.96% Est @ 5.96% Present Value Discounted @ 11.39% $361.21 $329.10 $313.05 $297.79 $283.27

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$1.6b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 11.4%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$486m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (11.4% – 2.7%) = US$5.8b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$5.8b ÷ ( 1 + 11.4%)5 = US$3.4b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$4.9b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $94.82. Compared to the current share price of $112.55, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

NYSE:WBC Intrinsic Value Export January 26th 19 More

The assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at WABCO Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 11.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.191. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For WBC, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should look at:

Financial Health: Does WBC have a healthy balance sheet? Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis with six simple checks on key factors like leverage and risk. Future Earnings: How does WBC’s growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Are there other high quality stocks you could be holding instead of WBC? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

