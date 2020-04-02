Look Fine In This 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible Tribute

It's not a true GTO, but this big-block Pontiac sure looks the part.

Pontiac built less than 10,000 GTO Convertibles in 1967, and, no, this isn't one of them. This car started life as a more basic Pontiac Tempest convertible, but following a complete restoration, this drop-top was transformed into the big-block 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible clone you see here. The '67 GTO is the ultimate muscle car, and this stunning recreation can be yours through Classic Auto Showplace.

Although its VIN shows this car is a Tempest, the body and interior have been changed to clone the look of the GTO. On the outside, you get all of the obvious GTO badges, trim and rally wheels, but it also adds more detailed GTO attributes like the hood and four-segment slotted taillights. Inside, this GTO clone has bucket seats, center console and a the GTO Rally Gauge cluster. Clone or not, this is one super-clean Pontiac!

Under the hood, this Pontiac is powered by a monster 455 cubic-inch big-block V8 that has been professionally built including a .030 over bore and forged pistons and rods. Not that you could miss this car with its flashy PPG Viper Red paint job and bright chrome, but with the big engine combined with powder-coated headers and a 2.5-inch dual exhaust, you'll be able to hear this car coming from blocks away.

This '67 GTO Convertible Clone is being sold by Classic Auto Showplace for $57,500, and if you're looking to add this incredible tribute restoration to your collection, click HERE to make an offer.