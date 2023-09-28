'Look for the fire': 5 takeaways from Republicans' first impeachment hearing of Joe Biden

WASHINGTON - House Republicans worked to establish a basis to impeach President Joe Biden even as witnesses they invited said there lacked evidence the president benefited financially from foreign business dealings of his son Hunter Biden in exchange for steering U.S. foreign policy.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, opened Republicans’ first impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday accusing "the Bidens and their associates" of creating 20 shell companies that raked in more than $20 million, including when Biden was vice president.

“What were the Bidens selling to make all this money?” Comer said. “Joe Biden himself.”

Yet all three witnesses, including a constitutional lawyer and forensics expert, brought in by Republicans during the six-hour hearing told lawmakers the committee does not have evidence of an impeachable offense - that Joe Biden received payments and was bribed. The witnesses instead urged the committee to open an impeachment inquiry to keep digging.

Democrats accused Republicans of holding a "sham hearing," taking marching orders from former President Donald Trump as payback for his two impeachments and ignoring the real crisis: a looming federal government shut down if Congress does not take action before Sunday.

Here are five takeaways.

Experts say no evidence of an impeachable offense yet

Republicans' witnesses said nothing unearthed by the committee so far in its investigation provides grounds to impeach Joe Biden - despite some House Republicans already demanding he be impeached.

"I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment," said Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University. "That is something that an inquiry has to establish. But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry."

Bruce Dubinsky, a forensic accountant, said he agreed to testify in order to help the committee and the American people understand "how frauds are committed." He said volumes of evidence has been collected, but that "much more information is still needed" to determine if Biden family members, including the president, were involved in "any improper or illicit activities."

"As a fraud investigator when I see smoke, I immediately look for the fire," Dubinsky said. "The critical question facing the American people today is whether, behind the smokescreen clouding the Biden family and associates businesses, was there or is there a fire?"

Michael Gerhardt, a law professor at the University of North Carolina, said searching for potential high crimes or misdemeanors is insufficient for an impeachment inquiry. "A fishing expedition is not a legitimate purpose," said Gerhardt, a witness invited by Democrats. He said the impeachment hearings appear driven by "partisan animus more than they are by principle."

Biden accused of 'lying' about knowledge of son's business dealings

Hunter Biden's business dealings in Ukraine have raised major questions about the ethics of using a powerful political family name to make money overseas, but evidence hasn't emerged proving Joe Biden took payments.

To bolster their case, Republicans argued the president lied when he said he never talked to his son about his business dealings and when he claimed his son did not make money Chinese sources.

"For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participating in his family's corrupt business schemes," Comer said. "At least 10 times, President Biden lied to the American people that he never spoke to his family about their business dealings."

One example cited by Republicans came during a 2020 presidential debate against Trump. "My son has not made money - in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about - China," Joe Biden said during an exchange with Trump.

Earlier this week, the committee released evidence that Hunter Biden - listing his father's Delaware home address - received bank wires in 2019 totaling $260,000 from two Chinese nationals in Beijing. Republicans have argued the listed address proves Joe Biden was getting paid. But Hunter Biden has lived in his father's house and previously listed the address on his driver's license.

"It's very important to follow the money," Comer said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, argued that a “benefit to your family can be a benefit to you,” referring to President Biden, and accused the White House of misleading investigators.

Turley said that lying from Biden by itself "would not constitute an impeachable offense," and that the key question remains: “Was the president involved?”

Republicans leave out key testimony from star witness

Republicans leaned heavily on prior testimony of Devon Archer, a former business partner of Hunter Biden at Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm.

"Evidence reveals that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke, dined and developed relationships with his family's foreign business targets," Comer said. "These business targets include foreign oligarchs who sent millions of dollars to his family."

Archer has told the committee that Hunter Biden put his father on the speaker phone about 20 times to speak with Burisma executives over Archer's 10-year business partnership with Hunter. In addition, he said Joe Biden attended two dinners with Hunter, Archer and foreign business partners as Hunter sought to deliver the Biden family "brand" to associates.

But not mentioned by Republicans: Archer also testified that Joe Biden never talked business with them and that Hunter presented an "illusion of access to his father."

"I think you have to understand that there was no business conversation about a cap table or a fee or anything like that," Archer told the committee last month. "It was, you know, just general niceties and, you know, conversation in general about the geography, about the weather, whatever it may be."

Democrats: Republicans seek Trump's payback with impeachment

To counter Republicans' impeachment pursuit, Democrats pointed to the lack of evidence that Joe Biden received payments from Hunter's work overseas, accusing Republicans of doing Trump's bidding as payback for his two impeachments.

"If Republicans had a smoking gun or even a dripping water pistol then they would be presenting it today. But they've got nothing on Joe Biden," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. "Despite years of investigation, there is no smoking gun that connects Joe Biden to his ne'er-do-well son's corruption."

Raskin cited an Aug. 27 Trump post on his social media web site Truth Social when the former president said: "Either impeach the bum or fade into oblivion. They did it to us," Trump wrote.

"Of course the standard for impeachment is not whether they did it to us, but whether the president committed treason or bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors. But the Constitution is irrelevant to them. What counts is what Donald Trump wants," Raskin said.

He called it "scandalous to use impeachment to establish a counterfeit moral equivalence" between Biden, who has never been indicted over his 50-year political career, and Trump, who has been impeached two times, indicted four times, was found in civil court to have sexually abused a woman, and tried to overturn an election he lost

Raskin asked House Republicans how they can "reconcile their votes" against Trump's impeachment for inciting a violent insurrection at the Capitol with their calls supporting impeachment of Biden for allegedly committing a high crime and misdemeanor "that has not even been defined yet, much less proven."

Looming government shutdown hangs over hearing

The hearing took place in the backdrop of a looming government shutdown that will go in effect Sunday unless Congress passes a short-term funding resolution or budget.

Several of the Republicans presiding over the hearing have resisted a deal to fund the government.

A government shutdown would have major repercussions. That includes furloughing federal workers without pay, requiring "essential" federal workers to work without pay, halting funds for certain social-welfare programs and potentially closing national parks.

“This is an embarrassment," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said. "An embarrassment to the time and people of this country."

The White House and Democrats worked to remind the viewing public of the optics.

House Democrats at the hearing displayed a running clock counting down to the shutdown, and the White House issued statements on 30-minute intervals as the deadline draws closer.

"There are 61 hours and 55 minutes until the government shuts down because of extreme House Republicans’ chaos and inability to govern," the White House said as the hearing go underway. "Nothing can distract from that."

