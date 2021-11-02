Look for fireballs during the pair of Taurid meteor showers
Although the Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers are minor events producing five meteors per hour, they tend to produce bright fireballs. Look for them on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12.
Although the Northern and Southern Taurid meteor showers are minor events producing five meteors per hour, they tend to produce bright fireballs. Look for them on Nov. 4-5 and Nov. 11-12.
Users on Twitter posted screenshots of varying amounts, with some receiving bitcoin worth either $10 or $100.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
"He apologized for washing the goatee off and just wanted to leave."View Entire Post ›
Practicality is in.
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
Kate Beckinsale shows off her totally sculpted legs in a brand new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old actress says yoga and compound exercises keep her in shape.
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
Patterson met with some of his ex assistants to go over his game plan for No. 14 Baylor.
The husband had just returned home from a bar after midnight, police said.
Parents of Black students at a Florida high school are infuriated after they say their children were suspended for getting into an altercation with a […]
"I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light," Simpson wrote on Instagram
An encounter with an alligator on a golf course in Gulfport, Mississippi, had a foursome of golfers laughing, and for good reason.
Maybe not everyone needs to try every trend.
Someone's been rewatching Sex and the City.
Kyle Busch used an offensive slur in a post-race interview Sunday. Busch was angry with fellow driver Brad Keselowski.
Westlake police investigate after 3 people found dead
Mayim Bialik posted an old interview on TikTok of when she dressed up as 'Star Trek' characters and she mentioned a certain scene from 'The Wrath of Khan.'
In a Twitter thread, she wrote, "I’m on oxygen etc, all covid related of course." Actor and Anti-Vaxxer Kristy Swanson Hospitalized with COVID-19 Wren Graves
"Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.
Conspiracy theory-endorsing Boebert's response to Thunberg's "no more blah blah blah" comments outside COP26 backfired.