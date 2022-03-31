‘Look out, Florida’: Swimsuit model Joy Corrigan strikes a (few) poses in Miami Beach

Beauty on the beach.

She’s an actress, model and swimsuit designer, but this week, Joy Corrigan is a spring breaker.

The North Carolina stunner has been soaking up some of our famously beautiful weather with her sister and business partner GIna Corrigan.

The women documented their trip on Instagram; they are apparently staying at 1 Hotel South Beach, where fellow model, Sports Illustrated Swim stunner Nina Agdal, recently stayed as well.

In a few shots, they pose in the sleek, oceanfront property’s mod lobby. In another solo snap, Corrigan, in a cream-colored pantsuit with halter top, stands out by some stairs.

Candice Swanepoel just posed in a bikini in Miami. Now we feel the need to work out

“Just got to Miami,” said the caption.

Underneath, a pal commented: “Look out, Florida.”

Paps also caught the photogenic siblings modeling in their swim line for Naked Species, which donates a portion of proceeds protecting endangered wildlife.

How does Corrigan keep it so tight? The usual ways — a lot of working out, balanced with nutrition and the right attitude.

“If you’re eating healthy and you’re working out, then you can’t be too hard on yourself,” the 27 year old knockout told Hers magazine in 2020. “We are born into the bodies that we have, and we should love ourselves no matter what shape or size.”