A look at the frightening Texas giant red-headed centipede

Asher Price
·1 min read

Maybe you heard about the invasive species of spider, the size of a child's hand, that's expected to appear along much of the East Coast this spring.

Catch up quick: Large Joro spiders — millions of them — are expected to use their webs like parachutes to travel with the wind, according to a Feb. 17 study from researchers at the University of Georgia.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: Spider shmider, as we say in Central Texas.

  • The Joro spiders are actually harmless to people, as their fangs are too small to break human skin.

  • Of note: They're named for Jorōgumo, a spider-like creature of Japanese folklore that can shapeshift into a woman to seduce its prey.

Now this is a knife: The thing that leaves us with cold sweats is the Texas giant red-headed centipede.

  • It's a venomous crawler that can grow up to at least 8 inches (!) long.

  • The head and first two body segments are red, and the other body segments are typically black with traces of green. With its yellow legs, it looks like something radioactive.

  • Any of its 20-odd legs can deliver venom, excreting poison into fresh cuts with its feet.

  • The centipede snacks on lizards and can snatch flying insects out of the air — and its sharp, painful bites can lead to swelling, headaches and nausea for humans — partly because you're thinking, "I can't believe that thing just bit me."

  • You'll want to make sure they're not hiding in that blouse you're about to don.

True story: Asher once spotted a red-headed centipede on a carpet in a house in the Hill Country where his kids had been playing moments earlier.

Threat level: Somebody grab a shovel and crush the living hell out of that thing, please!

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Austin companies pass on letter denouncing Abbott transgender order

    Some Austin-area companies were noticeably absent Friday when the Human Rights Campaign released a letter signed by 60 major businesses, urging Gov. Greg Abbott to abandon an order that equates gender-affirming health care for transgender children to child abuse.Why it matters: The letter denouncing Abbott's order includes organizational names like Austin's South by Southwest and companies with a large presence here: Apple, IBM, Google, VMware and Meta.And Abbott's order comes as businesses jugg

  • Florida legislative session ends with Sine Die celebration

    Florida's legislative session wraps today with Sine Die, what is essentially a last day of school celebration for lawmakers. But instead of ripping up old homework and running through the halls, they'll be dropping hankies and sipping from solo cups to celebrate victories and mourn losses.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: This session had huge GOP wins, including a 15-week abortion ban, an election police force, im

  • New wave of inflation - and disruptions - hits U.S. factory floors

    Surging inflation is disrupting everything from carpools to the ability to quote prices on new business at already-strained U.S. factories. At BCI Solutions Inc., a metal foundry in Bremen, Indiana, 14 workers quit in the last two weeks - over 7% of its total workforce and an unprecedented number compared with pre-pandemic times. Company chief executive officer J.B. Brown blames at least part of the sudden loss of workers on the spike in gasoline prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has roiled global energy markets and sent prices at the pump through the roof.

  • Ford will sell some Explorer SUVs without rear climate controls due to chip shortages

    Ford will temporarily offer some Explorer SUVs without the electronics necessary to access the car’s heating and air conditioning controls from the rear passenger seats.

  • Letters: Ohio bill 'frighteningly similar' to new Russian law

    Bill blinds us from facing the past. ODOT 'ramps up' racism with highway project. Lawmakers behaving like Russians.

  • McLaren F1 signs American driver Herta for testing program

    American racer Colton Herta was announced Saturday as a test driver for Formula One team McLaren as part of its 2022 program. Herta, who turns 22 at the end of the month, currently competes in IndyCar for Andretti Autosport. Michael and Mario Andretti both believe the second-generation racer is F1 material and would like to move him to the series should Michael Andretti land an F1 team.

  • Tornado-warned storms in the South leave damage

    In parts of Florida, on March 12, strong tornado-warned thunderstorms with high winds caused damage and scattered debris.

  • Columbus Zoo reaches $400,000 settlement with former CEO Tom Stalf

    The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reached a $400,000 settlement with former president and CEO Tom Stalf on Friday.The news comes nearly a year after he resigned amid a budding financial scandal.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Stalf's personal use of zoo assets — totaling at least $432,000 in losses, according to a forensic audit — made up the bulk of misspending that eroded public trust.Stalf agreeing to pay back the money means the zoo can

  • Are private medical practices a thing of the past? | For What It's Worth

    Our health care systems have at times forgotten that older people do not have all the computer experience and knowledge.

  • Kentucky's Ermon Harp made history in Detroit's UAW sit-down strikes: Opinion

    The year Ermon Harp participated in the sit-down strike, Ford Motor Company guards severely beat up union activists.

  • Editorial: It's been two years of COVID. It's time for a full accounting of our response

    Two years ago, the president declared a state of emergency to deal with the emerging threat of COVID-19. Now is the right time for authorities to begin the necessary examination of our state and national response to the novel coronavirus.

  • Evgeny Lebedev: MI6 warned Boris Johnson about peerage for Russian oligarch two years ago

    Boris Johnson was warned about granting a peerage to his close friend Evgeny Lebedev two years ago by British intelligence.

  • India's top refiner IOC buys 3 million bbls Russian Urals crude via tender -sources

    Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery, trade sources said, its first purchase of the grade since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Western sanctions against Russia have led many companies and countries to shun its oil, depressing Russian crude to record discount levels. IOC said in late February it would buy Russian oil on delivered basis to avoid any complication relating to fixing vessels and insurance.

  • Friday Ratings: ‘Shark Tank’, ‘WWE SmackDown’ And ’20/20′ Share The Demo Trophy

    A three-way tie for the crown in the demo wars marked Friday’s ratings, as ABC’s Shark Tank and newsmag 20/20 joined Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown atop of the pile with an 0.5. Shark Tank saw Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John bet big on body care, customizable hats, lingerie […]

  • Police: Teenager arrested after striking 2 women in head with ax during drug sale

    Police said they arrested the Redding teen and booked him into Shasta County juvenile hall on suspicion of robbery and assault-related charges.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Now Holds $6.9 Billion of Occidental Petroleum After Recent Buys

    The buying reflects the enthusiasm of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett for Occidental Petroleum, which has staged a major recovery along with the surge in oil and natural gas prices.

  • Viewpoint: The Bible as Oklahoma's 'official state book' is not OK

    The Oklahoma state house needs to stop attempting to foist Christianity upon the residents of the state and start working to address their real needs.

  • Big tax hike could hit Minnesota businesses Tuesday

    Businesses across the state will face a big tax increase starting Tuesday if the divided Legislature can't strike a deal on refilling the state's depleted unemployment benefits fund.The big issue: The state had to borrow from the federal government to pay out unemployment claims during the pandemic.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNow, the Unemployment Insurance trust fund is more than $1.3 billion in debt and if it isn't repleni

  • Poll takeaways: What one word describes Putin? We asked. The answers weren't pretty.

    The most frequent response from Russian-Americans and Ukrainian-Americans was "dictator" or "tyrant." The second was "evil" or "monster."

  • Maria Bartiromo Under Fire Over Bizarre Claim About Biden And Putin

    The Fox News host claimed vaguely that “some people” told her that "they feel" the Biden administration sees Putin as a partner.