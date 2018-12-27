A Look At G5 Entertainment AB (publ)’s (STO:G5EN) Exceptional Fundamentals

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (STO:G5EN) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of G5EN, it is a financially-robust company with a strong track record and a buoyant growth outlook. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my high-level commentary, read the full report on G5 Entertainment here.

Flawless balance sheet, undervalued and pays a dividend

G5EN’s cash-generating ability is outstanding, with analysts expecting its operating cash flows to flourish by 62% in the upcoming year. This is expected to flow down into an impressive return on equity of 36% over the next couple of years. Over the past few years, G5EN has demonstrated a proven ability to generate robust returns of 39% Unsurprisingly, G5EN surpassed the Entertainment industry return of 13%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward.

OM:G5EN Future Profit December 27th 18 More

G5EN is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. Investors should not worry about G5EN’s debt levels because the company has none! This means it is running its business only on equity capital funding, which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Investors’ risk associated with debt is virtually non-existent and the company has plenty of headroom to grow debt in the future, should the need arise.

OM:G5EN Historical Debt December 27th 18 More

