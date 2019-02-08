A Look At Garware Technical Fibres Limited’s (NSE:GARFIBRES) Exceptional Fundamentals

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Garware Technical Fibres Limited (NSE:GARFIBRES) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of GARFIBRES, it is a company with great financial health as well as a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Garware Technical Fibres here.

Flawless balance sheet with proven track record

GARFIBRES delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 11% in the most recent year Unsurprisingly, GARFIBRES surpassed the industry return of 5.8%, which gives us more confidence of the company’s capacity to drive earnings going forward. GARFIBRES’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This suggests prudent control over cash and cost by management, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. GARFIBRES’s has produced operating cash levels of 0.2x total debt over the past year, which implies that GARFIBRES’s management has put its borrowings into good use by generating enough cash to cover a sufficient portion of borrowings.

NSEI:GARFIBRES Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Garware Technical Fibres, there are three pertinent aspects you should further research:

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



