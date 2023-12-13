Look up! The Geminid Meteor shower peaks tonight!
The shower peaks tonight (December 13) and early tomorrow morning (December 14).
These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.
Midsize electric Chevy Blazer EV is an impressive effort that should appeal to current EV owners and those weary of jumping on the electric bandwagon.
Inflation in most categories is back to normal ranges, with one exception: rent.
There's no way around it: Losing Justin Herbert for the season stinks for fantasy, reality and everything in between. On a nemotionally loaded episode of 'Ekeler's Edge' the L.A. RB opens up to Matt Harmon about what Herbert means to him as teammate and a franchise QB after he sustained a season ending injury in Week 14. Ekeler and Harmon also discuss if this year has become 'the year of the backup QB' in the NFL given all the injuries at the position.
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are about to get some powerful upgrades thanks to improvements to the social network’s AI assistant.
The Bulls are inducting 13 people and the entire 1995-96 team into their Ring of Honor next month.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
Charlie Brown won't let commercialism ruin his Christmas — and neither should you!
Leonard has been Duke's starter for the past two seasons.
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
Miami has gotten fat and happy beating up on bad teams. But after a monumental Monday night collapse, what's next for the Dolphins?
The biggest news stories this morning: How to get a refund for The Day Before, the game canned in just four days, Apple launches its long-awaited Journal app, The best fast chargers.
James Lowry may not be a household name, but his history is part of the Black experience in America. Lowry grew up in Chicago, spent time in the Peace Corps in the early 1960s and was the first Black person hired as a McKinsey consultant in 1968. Kobie Fuller, a general partner at Upfront Ventures, has been working with a customized approach to generative AI, he calls it Kobie AI, as a way to rethink the blog post as an interactive vehicle.
The Buffaloes' hot start sent bettors into a Heisman frenzy.
2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid adds two features, MSRP up $910 over last year. The 2024 Sportage PHEV gets the same price bump.
The up-and-coming social app BeReal continues to vie for users' attention with more and more bells and whistles. Next week, BeReal is rolling out two major new features: Behind the Scenes and RealGroups. Behind the Scenes functions like an iOS Live Photo, showing a few seconds of video recorded right before taking a photo; RealGroups lets you share your BeReal with a smaller group of friends, and you'll be able to direct message within that group.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.