Take a look at General Motors' self-driving Cadillac concept EV, which the company says is a vision 'for the next decade and beyond'

Cadillac unveiled a new concept car on Wednesday – an autonomous EV designed for solace.

The two-seat car, the InnerSpace, has a low floor and technology that makes its tires really quiet.

The InnerSpace joins two other futuristic vehicles in the Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio.

Cadillac, the luxury-vehicle division of General Motors, unveiled a new concept car at CES on Wednesday.

The car, InnerSpace, is part of its Cadillac Halo Concept Portfolio.

The luxury vehicle seats two passengers ...

... and drives autonomously.

Cadillac said that, like the two other concept cars in the Halo portfolio, the InnerSpace's full autonomy means passengers can rethink how they use their travel time. The vehicles in the portfolio provide "a space for solace and respite," Cadillac says.

Cadillac says the car has a low-profile floor, too, which makes the seating position similar to that of a sports car.

Cadillac says that even the InnerSpace's tires were carefully designed to add to the peace of the driving experience. It designed technology to help mitigate soundwave resonance within the tire, making the journey quieter.

The InnerSpace joins the two other cars in Cadillac's Halo Concept Portfolio – the PersonalSpace, a single-seat car that can take off and land vertically, and the SocialSpace, a six-person vehicle. Both of which were unveiled at CES 2021. Bryan Nesbitt, an executive director at General Motors, said in a press release that the three vehicles in Cadillac's Halo concept portfolio are "visions for the next decade and beyond."

The PersonalSpace, the SocialSpace, and the InnerSpace. Cadillac

"Electrification and autonomous driving will fundamentally change the role of vehicles and the experiences customers have with them," Nesbitt added. "We're exploring where that will go with these innovative concepts, envisioning mobility as an ally of wellness, giving customers the ultimate luxury, more personal time rather than taking it."

