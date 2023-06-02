Take a look at the gift that Apple gives employees after 10 years — a slab of aluminum along with a signed note from Tim Cook

Though it's less common for workers today to stay at one employer for a decade — or even their whole careers — many companies still give employees gifts for big work anniversaries.

At Apple, employees who've stayed at least 10 years get a square slab of aluminum, a polishing cloth, and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook, according to a video from YouTuber DongleBookPro showing an unboxing of the award.

The gift is a hefty square hunk of aluminum with a huge stainless steel Apple logo on it. It comes with a note, bearing Cook's signature at the bottom, that reads:

"Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment. The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible — they all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you for all you bring to our journey together."

The block comes with an Apple polishing cloth, which turned heads when it was unveiled in 2021 because of its $19 price tag.

A note from Apple in the package says the gift is made from the same 6000 series aluminum that's used to make the company's products. On the side of the block, there's the number 10 denoting the anniversary, as well as the employee's name and the date they marked 10 years at the company.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Take a look at the award in the video here:

Read the original article on Business Insider