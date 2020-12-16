‘Look at him thrash!’ Watch an alligator get ejected from this Florida neighborhood

An alligator “hanging around” a Bonita Springs neighborhood isn’t going to be visiting again anytime soon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video to Facebook of what went down last Friday evening.

WILD! A nuisance alligator was spotted in a Bonita Springs neighborhood. Deputies are on scene waiting for a trapper from FWC to safely relocate him. pic.twitter.com/PMUigITlLu — Lee County Sheriff (@leesheriff) December 11, 2020

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Nestor Montoya tells viewers that deputies responded to the scene along with a trapper from the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

As the crew tries to wrangle the gator, it goes into what is known as a “death roll,” a spinning move to subdue prey.

A child shrieks off camera.

“Look at him thrash!” Montoya says of the reptile that has the snare around its neck and its jaws open, looking hungry.

The scaly beast was measured at 7 feet, 1 inch long.

“Pretty big, pretty big guy,” says the agency official.

As the reptile gets loaded onto the truck, applause breaks out.

“We’ve got a neighborhood happy to see this nuisance gator gone,” Montoya says. “A job well done.”

To have a nuisance gator relocated, call the FWC hotline at 866-392-4286.