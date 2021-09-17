A look into the history of refugees, how they're vetted and their freedoms once in the US
Since 1975, the U.S. has admitted more than 3 million refugees. Each president determines how many refugees can come in and from where.
Since 1975, the U.S. has admitted more than 3 million refugees. Each president determines how many refugees can come in and from where.
People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.
Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.
NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte
Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou
The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.
A real estate mogul dubbed “China’s richest woman” before her sudden disappearance in 2017 has recently reached out to her ex-husband. Ascent to wealth: Weihong Duan, who also goes by her English nickname “Whitney,” became a billionaire through Taihong, the real estate development firm she founded in 1996. Duan reportedly grew up in a one-room apartment in a small town in Shandong province.
France was only given a few hours' warning that it had lost a lucrative submarine contract with Australia. But the deal had problems for years before.
REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic
Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.
"Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.
Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”
The longtime Trump ally was served while speaking to a radio show in St. Louis
Bill Barr reportedly warned Trump swing voters think he's a 'f---ing a--hole' before election
A Georgia businesswoman announced on Wednesday that she is waging a GOP primary challenge against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"I have an eye for aesthetics," President Donald Trump said while ruffling his hair, according to Woodward and Costa's new book. "Can't you tell?"
"I think there's universal belief that Mike Pence was incredibly loyal to you and you treated him poorly," Graham reportedly told Trump during a call.
A group of assailants felt the heat after a botched hit-and-run in Israel resulted in one person being set ablaze.
Next week, ICE plans to fly eight deportation flights to Haiti and will then increase that to 10 per week, according to a document obtained by NBC News.
Trump has been curiously silent about a rally on Saturday in support of those facing legal penalties in connection with the Capitol riot.
This was not the first time Trump has played into the dual loyalty trope or the anti-Semitic notion that Jewish Americans are more loyal to Israel.