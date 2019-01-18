A Look At Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Limited’s (HKG:7) Exceptional Fundamentals

Building up an investment case requires looking at a stock holistically. Today I’ve chosen to put the spotlight on Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group Limited (HKG:7) due to its excellent fundamentals in more than one area. 7 is a company with great financial health as well as a a great history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in understanding where the figures come from and want to see the analysis, take a look at the report on Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group here.

Excellent balance sheet with solid track record

In the past couple of years, 7 has ramped up its bottom line by over 100%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. The strong earnings growth is reflected in impressive double-digit 53% return to shareholders, which is what investors like to see! 7’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that 7 has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a crucial insight into the health of the company. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.5%, 7’s debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future.

SEHK:7 Income Statement Export January 18th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Hong Kong Finance Investment Holding Group, I’ve compiled three key aspects you should further examine:

