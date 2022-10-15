Take a look inside a $3 million luxury yacht that features a built-in barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room

The Princess F65 yacht features a built-in barbecue. Princess Yachts/Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The Princess F65 yacht was on display at the Southampton International boat show in England.

Worth $3 million, the four-cabin yacht features a barbecue, wet bar, and a huge engine room.

Insider was given a sneak peak inside the yacht and we left impressed by what we saw.

The Princess F65, which costs about $3 million, can accommodate eight guests in four cabins and boasts many luxury features.

Princess Yachts

The yacht was on display in September at the Southampton International Boat Show. The F65's sleek design made it stand out.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The 63ft yacht is designed to withstand the worst weather conditions, according to Will Green of Princess.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The barbecue is positioned on the top deck, also known as a fly bridge. It's neatly built into the kitchen unit — you wouldn't realize it was there unless you lifted the lid.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

There is also a "wet bar," with a fridge, sink, and space to entertain guests.

Kate Duffy/Insider

The fly bridge is spacious and has sunbeds that turn into seats.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The yacht has everything a house does, from a dining area to a living room.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The kitchen is equipped with Bosch appliances.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

This yacht has two staircases, offering privacy from guests.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The other staircase takes you down to more cabins.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The master has a king-size bed, two-seat sofa, and panoramic windows.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The fixtures are rounded, which gives the yacht a smooth feeling.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The master bedroom has a rather spacious bathroom, featuring dual sinks and a large shower.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The twin bedroom can convert to a double bed.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

There is a king-size bed in another cabin as well. The yacht has an owner, who clearly maintains it well.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

Princess makes most of the furniture and interior fittings for its yachts as well as the fuel tanks.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

We were impressed by the amount of space in which to sit on the main deck, including opposite the kitchen, in the lounge, and next to the helm.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The crew's quarters, located at the back of the yacht, are far smaller than the engine room.

The cabin crew and the engine room. Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The annual maintenance cost of any boat is between 5% and 10% of its overall value, meaning a bill the F65 of up to $300,000.

Kate Duffy/Insider

The Princess F65, along with many of the company's other yachts, are bought by wealthy boat enthusiasts, business owners, and families, Green said.

Princess Yachts

