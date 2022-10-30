Take a look inside this $3 million superyacht that sails in Croatian waters and features a hot tub and jet ski

The Ohana is a 160-foot yacht based in Croatia. Goolets

Insider was invited to stay on the Ohana, which sails around the islands of Croatia.

The 160-foot yacht features a jet ski and hot tub and can accommodate up to 36 guests.

Take a look inside the superyacht and see how it will look after its forthcoming revamp.

This 160-foot yacht, worth $3 million, cruises Croatian waters and costs between $80,000 and $100,000 a week to charter depending on the season.

Goolets

Insider was invited to experience the Ohana, which boasts a jet ski and a hot tub, by the charter company Goolets.

Goolets

The Ohana's captain, Josip Šerka, also owns the vessel. His two brothers have their own yachts as well.

Goolets

The yacht has four levels, with the bottom deck mainly used for guest and crew cabins.

Goolets

The restaurant is on the main deck, which also has some guest cabins. It also features an outdoor seating area with access to the swimming platform.

Goolets

The bridge is located on the second deck, along with the saloon and additional seating areas at the front and rear.

Sam Tabahriti/Insider

The yacht anchored in the Adriatic sea near Omiš, south of Split. Guests are able to enjoy some water activities – or simply swim.

Goolets

The paddle boards and kayaks were a plus.

Sam Tabahrtii

The top deck has a hot tub and is also home to a jet ski and dinghy.

Goolets

The hot tub, on the upper deck, can accommodate about six people.

Goolets

A breakfast buffet is served daily between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., but guests can ask for snacks at any time.

Goolets

The yacht is staffed by eight crew as well as the captain.

Goolets

The chef is responsible for lunch and dinner every day for more than 30 people – and every dish I tried was great.

Goolets

The yacht is going to be refitted after the charter company suggested some modifications, which will cost between $500,000 and $800,000.

Goolets

After the refit the sun deck will feature a hot tub as well as a fireplace, barbecue, and an outdoor gym.

Goolets

The outdoor dining area will also get an update.

Goolets

There will be a media room, where guests can watch movies or play video games.

Goolets

The yacht will also gain a children's playroom in the refit.

Goolets

